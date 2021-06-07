Uganda is to receive a second batch of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine this week to boost the country’s vaccination drive.

The second batch, according to the Permanent Health Secretary of the Ministry of Health Dr. Diana Atwine, will be delivered under the Covax facility.

“In this week or the next, (we shall recieve) about 175,000 doses, but also we hope that by the end of the month, in July, we will be getting additional vaccines,” Atwine said.

The additional vaccines arrive at a time when the country is grappling with a second wave of the Coronavirus.

With the currently available vaccines due to expire in July, some Ugandans who are yet to receive their second doses of the vaccine have been worried on whether they will be able to get them.

Dr. Atwine however said that this should not be an issue because the vaccine will be made available.

Uganda targets to vaccinate 49.6 percent of the total population which is about 21 million in a phased manner.

According to Dr. Atwine, each phase is planned to cover 20 percent of the population.

With the president having announced a new partial lockdown that saw schools, religious places, gatherings and travel across districts restricted, Dr. Atwine urged Ugandans to comply, in order to reduce the burden on health care.

“Take all the precautions seriously, follow all the standard operating procedures,” she said.

The country currently counts 52,935 cumulative confirmed cases of COVID-19 with a total of 383 fatalities.

According to the ministry of health, at least 634 people are on admission.