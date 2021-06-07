Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has launched the “Yes, We Can!” fundraising campaign at All Saints’ Cathedral, Kampala to save the church from debts.

The “Yes, We Can!” fundraising campaign aims to raise 1,000,000 “Love Gifts” of Shs 60,000 each to clear the construction loans on Church House.

Last week, Mugalu called upon Ugandans to participate towards the contribution of the church house debt.

Church of Uganda is currently in crisis talks following reports that its multi-billion Church House building on Kampala Road is at risk of being auctioned over Shs 48 billion unpaid debt.

In his address during the Martyr’s Day celebrations in Namugongo, Kaziimba reiterated his calls that if at least 1 million Ugandans contribute Shs 60,000, they will be able to raise Shs 60billion to save the church house. Church of Uganda has 13 million members.

Officials said that paying off the debt on Church House will enable the Church House to fulfil its original purpose, which is to raise funds for the church’s ministry and for clergy pensions.

Mugalu said: “This year we are celebrating 60 years of self-governance. So, I am encouraging everyone to give a thanksgiving Love Gift for Church House of Shs 60,000. And, today(yesterday) is the 6th day of the 6th month of June, in the 60th year of self-governance. So, I encourage everyone to give a Love Gift of Shs 60,000.”

A dedicated Church House Love Gift account has been opened at Equity Bank. Deposits can be made on the account or through MTN Mobile Money, Airtel Money, or Equity Bank’s banking apps.

Equity Bank extended Shs 41 billion to the Church of Uganda towards the construction of the 16 storied building and currently demands Shs 40 billion Shillings.

In 2017, Equity Bank threatened to take over the structure which was valued at Shs 58.8 billion upon completion.

In 2018, the bank again threatened to auction the building after the Church failed to service its loan and accumulated arrears.