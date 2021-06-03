The former Transport and Works Minister, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala has given accounts about the attack on his vehicle by gunmen on Tuesday morning.

The former Chief of Defence Forces in the UPDF’s vehicle was ambushed by four armed assailants moving on two motorcycles who showered it with bullets that instantly killed Brenda Nantongo, the general’s daughter and Haruna Kayondo, the driver.

Speaking to mourners at his home in Najjeera, Gen Katumba who was on Wednesday afternoon discharged from Medipal International Hospital where he had a successful surgery said when the first bullet was fired, the car occupants said they thought they had been hit by a boda boda.

“Little did we know they had started firing at us. In a few minutes over five bullets had been fired. Unfortunately, I don’t know whether it was God’s plan for Brenda to protect me but they were firing from her side,” he told mourners.

The former army commander said the bullets were fired from the vehicle’s right hand which had the driver and her daughter, Brenda, both of who died.

“When I realized it was bullets, I fell in the car seat. Brenda screamed Jesus and fell on me. I then realized she had been hit.”

Surviving

After the Tuesday morning incident, the battle -hardened UPDF general has been described as one who escaped death by a whisker and according to his narration of events on the fateful day, it was God who saved him.

He narrated how he tactfully opened the car door which had been locked and fell to the ground.

“I fell down and managed to force open the door which was locked despite having been shot in the arm and was feeling weak. I rolled and fell to the ground,” he said.

“I then alerted the bodyguard that we were under attack and had to get his gun to fire back. He got out of the vehicle and shot back at them. We realized they were now infront of the vehicle and I rolled backwards.”

The four star general said had it not been for the bodyguard to fire back at the attackers, the story would have been different because they were returning to finish the job.

“I must thank God but also to ask for forgiveness. During that moment, I asked why such a thing was happening to me yet I love people so much. I am sorry for doubting God at that moment.”

He told mourners that later, his bodyguard evacuated him from the scene and hid him in a nearby kitchen as he(bodyguard) returned to give a chase to the attackers.

Gen Katumba however said he was worried about his life, having bled profusely.

“Later boda boda riders arrived and one of them said he knew me as he offered to help take me to hospital. I was however doubtful about his motive since even our attackers were riding on motorcylces. However, in the boda boda business are some good people. They surrounded me and forcefully put me on the boda boda to take me to hospital. I must applaud the boda boda rider who offered to help me.”