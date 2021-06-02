The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Dr Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu has urged the Uganda police to release a report on the attempted assassination of Gen Katumba Wamala if they want to gain public trust.

Speaking at a press conference following the Tuesday morning shooting that claimed two lives, Kaziimba said that in many of such incidents, police has failed to release a report, which affects their public image.

“Each time such things happen, the police does its job and it does it well, what it doesn’t do is to provide a report. I think people need to get a report, it will help the public to gain trust in the police,” Kaziimba said.

Kaziimba worriedly noted that it is sad that Ugandans do not value human life, something that is against the scriptures. He sent condolences to the families of Gen Katumba Wamala, who lost a daughter and the family of Haruna Kayondo, the driver.

“I want to send my condolences to ghe government of Uganda, Mummy Catherine Katumba and the family, plus the familt of the driver. It is sad, let us value life.”

Police in a statement read out by thr force’s spokesperson Fred Enanga on Tuesday evenings said that they had already kicked off investigations into the assassination attempt on Gen Katumba’s life.