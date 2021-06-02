A close source to the team doing forensics on the shooting incidents involving Gen Katumba has revealed that at least 56 bullets can be accounted to have hit the car in which the former Chief of Defence Forces, his daughter Brenda Nantongo, bodyguard Sgt Khalid Koboyoit and driver Sgt Haruna Kayondo sat.

According to the source, assailants who trailed Gen Katumba opened fire from both ends of the car instantly taking out the driver who had been maneuvering to escape the scene.

Witnesses and CCTV camera footage indicate assailants traveling on motorcycles approaching from two different directions, one coming from Kisasi end while another makes a U-turn from the side of Bukoto before aiming in the middle of the road, just about 30 meters from Katumba’s car.

One of the witnesses who preferred anonymity claimed that the assailants were so confident and they kept walking towards the car as they sprayed it with bullets before they all went to the sides and continued their assault.

“All this time, I think they were still certain that he is not yet dead, they knew whom they had come to attack, and actually the wall fence saved Gen Katumba so much because I think they had planned to go either side of the car and shoot, but they could not get the other side,” a witness told Nile Post.

Indeed, Gen Katumba’s driver had struggled to proceed with the car at a given speed but the initial bullets, two of which got him in the chest only enabled him to proceed miraculously towards a wall fence, which in the end became an obstacle to the shooters.

The same fence was an advantage exploited by Gen Katumba who himself had unsuspectingly switched seats with his daughter Brenda Nantongo when he made a stop earlier at Kulambiro trading center to purchase a New Vision newspaper.

Gen Katumba’s Body Guard, the only occupant to survive unscathed also used the wall as a shield, going down between the car and the wall, and also snatching his boss, whom he cushioned behind the car.

Well aware the Gen Katumba could be in his designated seat alias the assassination corner, assailants showered the side with bullets according to how they expected his movements in the car would be.

“When you look at the pattern of the bullets, it looks like they were searching for his movement, they shoot up to target his head, they switch and start shooting at a low level in case he went down,” the forensic source noted.

Unfortunately, during the bullet-shooting search for Gen Katumba, his daughter Brenda was the immediate shield and the source notes that at least 40 bullets went through Brenda while two got her neck.

The source attributes the bullet wounds sustained by Gen Katumba to his efforts at trying to pull Brenda with him as he took cover.

“The bullets on both his arms could be attributed to the effort he put in trying to drag the daughter from the seat to where he was by the wall,” the source adds.

The source claims that when Gen Katumba stretched out his hands to drag Brenda, the bullets shot at the lower end of the car got him, and many went through Brenda’s rib side.

“All the bullets went to Brenda, the girl must have had a really hard death,” a friend of Gen Katumba narrated at the hospital last night.

Speaking on his hospital bed, Katumba mourned Brenda’s death saying the “bad guys had done it”.

He said the daughter did not deserve such treatment since she had never done anything to anyone.