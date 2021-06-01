President Museveni has assured the country that security is trailing the gunmen who attempted to kill the former Works and Transport Minister, Gen Katumba Wamala.

Unknown assailants reportedly riding on motorcycles on Tuesday morning sprayed with bullets, Gen Katumba’s vehicle killing his driver and daughter instantly before vanishing in thin air.

In a statement about the matter, the president said described the gunmen as pigs whom he said will be tracked down and arrested.

“The pigs who do not value life shot at Gen. Katumba, killed his daughter and driver and injured him. Condolences on the loss of the two Ugandans,”Museveni said.

“I talked to Gen Katumba twice on the phone. He is being well- managed. We shall defeat the criminals as we did in the past. We already have clues to those killers. “

Just like in a number of other unresolved incidents involving high profile government officials killed over the years, the assailants moving on motorcycles opened fire on the former Chief of Defence Forces’ UPDF land cruiser vehicle in Kisaasi, a leafy Kampala suburb.

The bullets sprayed on both sides of the vehicle killed the driver and the UPDF general’s daughter instantly whereas Gen Katumba escaped with injuries.

He is currently receiving treatment at MediPal health centre in Kololo.

Speaking about the incident, President Museveni the new system of beacons on all vehicles and boda bodas will help eliminate such crimes.