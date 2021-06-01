Doctors at Medipal International Hospital have revealed that former Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen Katumba Wamala is well out of danger and recovering from bullet wounds sustained in an assassination attempt Tuesday morning.

According to the source at the hospital, doctors attending to Gen Katumba had a short briefing with the army and president Museveni’s representatives at the facility, confirming that the former Minister of Works is not in a worrying state.

“The doctors have said his state is not worrying at all and is recovering already,” the source intimated to Nile Post.

Gen Katumba was shot this morning at Kisota Road, which connects Kisasi and Bukoto suburbs.

He was in the same car with his daughter Brenda Nantongo Wamala who died on spot as well as their driver Haruna Kayondo said to be at the rank of sergeant.

Speaking to the press outside the hospital, the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) spokesperson Brig Flavia Byekwaso said that Gen Wamala is now safe and out of danger.

“I have not picked aby more information yet from what we have had, maybe what I can tell you is that the General is out of danger and most likely out of the theatre,” Brig Flavia said.

Brig Flavia said that by press time, non of the army general’s had been allowed in to see him yet.

Meanwhile, fellow Member of Parliament and Pathologist Dr Chris Baryomunsi has also announced that Gen Kartumba is out of danger.

Meanwhile Speaker of parliament Jacob Oulanyah and his Deputy Anita Among are at the hospital to check on the General.