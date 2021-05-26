Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has been sworn in for the third term as the political head of Uganda’s capital.

At a function presided over by Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate Mariam Akello Ayo at City Hall on Wednesday morning, Lukwago who was being flanked by his wife and children took oath to lead the city for another term of five years until 2026.

He was later handed the instruments of power to conduct business at City Hall.

Troubled leadership

The 51 year old lawyer who was first elected as Kampala Lord Mayor in 2011 has had a troubled time, especially during his first term in office.

In November 2013, KCCA councilors voted him out of office after a tribunal headed by Lady Justice Catherine Bamugemereire found him guilty of incompetence and abuse of office.

He spent almost three years out of office until 2016 he returned.

Christened “Mr.rule of law”,Lukwago has for all the years been at the forefront of fighting for rights of the people of Kampala.

This has however put him in a direct collision line with mostly the technical wing at KCCA and this was partly blamed for his 2013 impeachment as the squabbles reached the climax.

However, in the past few years since the resignation of Jennifer Musisi as KCCA Executive Director, a new chapter of peace seems to have started between the technical and political wings at City Hall, the headquarters of KCCA.

It remains to be seen how developments will unfold in the new term in regards the relationship between the two wings, especially after the coming of Dorothy Kisaka as the head of the technical wing at KCCA.