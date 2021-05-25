Mali’s transitional president and prime minister were detained by soldiers hours after the announcement of a cabinet reshuffle that saw two senior army officers who took part in last year’s coup replaced.

President Bah Ndaw and PM Moctar Ouane are reported to have been driven by soldiers to the Kati military camp near the capital, Bamako.

In the cabinet reshuffle, former defence minister Colonel Sadio Camara and former security minister Colonel Modibo Koné were left out.

No explanation was given for their exclusion.

Their positions were to be taken by Gen Souleymane Dacouré and Maj Gen Mamadou Lamine Diallo respectively.

Among the influential cabinet members who retained their seats were Lieutenant-Colonel Abdoulaye Maiga at the ministry of territorial administration and decentralisation, and Colonel Ismaël Wagué at the ministry of national reconciliation.

The reconstituted cabinet had 25 members, among them four soldiers and four women.

At the ministry of justice, Doucouré Sidi Samaké replaced Mohammed Sida Dicko and at the ministry of finance Dionké Diarra replaced Alfousseyni Sanou.

Source: BBC