With eyes now set on who will be in President Museveni’s new cabinet, analysts have weighed in, warning against reappointing ministers who lost in the 2021 general elections.

The experts said that the President’s focus should be on competence rather than political capital if the National Resistance Movement (NRM) is to deliver on its manifesto.

Yona Kanyomozi, a former East African Legislative Assembly legislator said that Museveni has to be very careful with the way he will re deploy people who have been rejected by the voters.

“I am not saying they shouldn’t be brought back, they can be, but with caution so that you don’t step on the feet of the thinking of these people. They have thrown them out, now why did they throw them out? You need to answer that,” Kanyomozi said.

Kanyomozi said that no matter how good the NRM manifesto can be, the receivership of this cabinet by the masses will derail the implementation.

“Things in the NRM depend on one man, non of the ministers can choose where they want to be placed and I think this is also a problem.”

Nicholas Opiyo, a lawyer and political commentator, said that appointments in Museveni’s cabinet have always considered a number of traits other than competence, which needs to change.

“History has shown that president Museveni pays little attention to competence while appointing ministers, he focuses on other considerations such as tribal ethnic, religious etc,” Opiyo said.

“When we look at agreements this country is signing, ministers go and negotiate loans and other agreements without technical expertise and what you are beginning to see within ministry are intent fights between technocrats and ministers because technocrats see ministers are inept.”

Both Kanyomozi and Opiyo agree that while Museveni’s poaching and rewarding system in cabinet appointments may have paid politically they have not been of value to NRM.

‘’Appointing a minister without competence can only delay implementation of the manifesto,” Opio added.

Inside the NRM, Emmanuel Dombo, the director communication, said that the deployment of the new cabinet will be based with the implementation of the manifesto as priority.

Dombo said that selection will not include member who have brought a bad image to the party.

“We believe he is going to do a lot of background search on individuals that he would like to work with because if there is any information that taints the individual, it can equally taint the government.”

“He has talked about it, last time he said kisanja hakuna mchezo and this time he said you wait you will see.”

Dombo said that Museveni should be appreciated for attracting competent people from everywhere that galvanise the system.

It has been argued the President Museveni’s appointments have in the past relied on different factors, including social, religious background and sometimes merit.

In the last polls, at least 20 cabinet ministers were defeated and it is up to President Museveni to bring them back or not.