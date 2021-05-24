Anita Among of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) has been elected the Deputy Speaker for the 11th Parliament after emerging winner of Monday’s elections held at Kololo.

Among, 47, who represents Bukedea Women Constituency, convincingly beat off competition from Muhammad Nsereko and FDC’s Yusuf Nsibambi.

Among polled 415 while Nsibambi, her closest competitor for the seat garnered 35. Nsereko came last with 24 votes.

Among’s chances of winning had earlier been boosted after Ruhinda North MP Thomas Tayebwa who would have probably been her biggest rival opted out of the race.

Among will now replace and deputize NRM’s Jacob Oulanyah who earlier floored fellow party member Rebecca Kadaga for the speakership position in the 11th Parliament.

A lawyer and accountant by profession, Among is the incumbent MP for Bukedea District after retaining her seat in the January elections unopposed.

A longtime member of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Among crossed to the ruling NRM in 2020 after falling out with the opposition party.

The legislator has been serving as the Vice Chairperson of the Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE), in the 10th Parliament

Among is a holder of Bachelor of Law from Kampala International University.

She also attained a Bachelor’s Degree of Business Administration in Accounting and a Master’s Degree of Business Administration (Accounting) from Makerere University.