The National Resistance Movement (NRM) party has selected Bukedea Woman MP Anita Among to run for deputy speaker of Parliament under their flag.

The decision was taken this evening after Among emerged the victor in a poll among party members.

Runner up MP Thomas Tayebwa is reportedly unhappy with the result. The Ruhinda North County legislator has indicated that, like his unhappy outgoing speaker Kadaga, he may run for the position as an independent.

Initial reports indicate that Among carried the day with 168 votes to Tayebwa’s 149 while Robinah Gureme Rwakoojo trailed with only 10 votes.

Among is a relative newcomer to Ugandan politics but a vocal and influential one. Her start in politics was rather rocky.

In two parliamentary election cycles in 2007, when Bukedea District was created, and 2011, Among lost the District Woman Representative seat to Rose Akol of the National Resistance Movement political party.

A long-time member of the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) political party, she ran in 2016 as an independent candidate. She won and is the current MP.

Among officially became an NRM member in 2020.

In the 2021 general elections, Among was one of the few legislators who was elected unopposed to join the 11th parliament.

Some of her challengers alleged that the electoral commission blocked them from nomination.

Before joining politics, Among was an accountant and bank manager with Centenary Bank (1998-2006).

Thomas Bangirana Tayebwa is the elected representative of Ruhinda North County in Mitooma district. He has been the area’s MP since 2016.

The 39-year old legislator served as a member of National Economy Committee and Natural Resources Committee in the 10th parliament.

This story is being updated