By Samuel Muhimba

Chairperson NRM Eastern region, Mike Mukula on Friday intervened in the misunderstanding that had erupted between State Minister for Disaster Preparedness, Musa Ecweru, and the Soroti clergy over land.

Last week, reports suggested Minister Ecweru had assaulted three members of the clergy he found planting cassava on land he claimed belonged to Wera Seed Secondary School, in Wera Town Council, Amuria District.

In regard to the land dispute, Bishop of Soroti Diocese Rt. Rev. Kosea Odong on Tuesday last week, maintained that there was no land conflict in Wera where the minister allegedly beat up the clergymen.

The incident had caused a rift between the minister and the church members, with the latter condemning the actions which they said didn’t befit one who considers himself a public leader.

Fortunately, on Friday May 13th, the Church of Uganda, Soroti Diocese led by Rt. Rev Kosea Odongo sat at C.O.U Medical Centre in the presence of Hon Mike Mukula, Hon Musa Ecweru and other Soroti district leaders and solved the dispute amicably.

It was resolved that the matter which had developed slight misunderstanding between the two parties be solved amicably in the spirit of faith and forgiveness.

“The Diocese of Soroti C.O.U have agreed to jointly carry out the development of the seed secondary school in Wera and the work will be embarked on as soon as possible for the good of the community and the Church”- C.O.U Soroti Diocese said in a press statement.

Three clergymen; two lay readers and a priest were allegedly beaten, injured by the minister and admitted at a nearby church health care center in Wera Town Council.

The victims were identified as Simon Peter Olato, Benjamin Otasuro, and Peter Eriku.