Makerere University Academic Registrar Alfred Masikye-Namoah has said that all is set for the university’s “scientific” 71st Graduation ceremony.

The ceremony is expected to start on Monday, May 17, 2021.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Masikye-Namoah said that the ceremony will be “blended” with university officials, Ph.D, Masters and first class undergraduates attending in-person while parents and other students follow the proceedings virtually.

He said, “The rest of the graduands and parents / guardians will attend virtually. It will be live on television and transmitted on all Makerere University social media platforms. The ceremony is scheduled to take place from Monday 17th May to Friday 21st May, 2021.

According to the Academic Registrar, this is because of the Standard Operating Procedures and directive against mass gatherings meant to contain spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Masikye-Namoah, however, noted that all procedures of the graduation ceremony will be respected.

“Please note that all graduands’ names will be read out during the live television coverage and live streaming on social media platforms. The students who take an oath from the College of Health Sciences and College of Veterinary Medicine, Animal Resources and Bio-Security shall take oath online,” he assured the public.

Students will still be expected to pay the Convocation, Graduation, Certificate and Transcript fees, all totalling up to Shs. 110,000 for Ugandans and East Africans and USD 130 for International Students.

PhD graduands are expected to an additional Shs 50,000 for a Cylinder, according to Namoah.

Makerere’s annual convocation happens in January every year, but was pushed to May this year due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.