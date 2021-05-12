Eurofoam has donated mattresses to widows and single mothers to celebrate mother’s month and Eid al-Fitr at Masjid Hussein Mosque in Kito Kiryina, Bweyogerere.

According to Eurofoam Sales Manager Tejas Shah, single mothers are heroes who deserve to be celebrated.

“As a single mother, one plays the role of both the mother and father in home and Eurofoam appreciates the hard work and celebrates Mother’s Day with them,” the sales manager said in a statement.

Tejas said that after a day’s long work, mothers need enough and comfortable rest on Eurofoam mattresses to be able to wake up alert and ready to perform the next day.

Euroflex Limited was founded in 2001 in Kampala, Uganda. Today, Euroflex is the leading manufacturer, supplier and exporter of various kinds of Foam Mattresses, Spring Mattresses, Pillows, Cushions & Foam Sheets in Uganda.

Their mission is to achieve a higher market share by offering quality foam and spring products to their customers having understood their specific requirements.