Police has unearthed a plot by Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine to disrupt the swearing-in ceremony of President Museveni and thereafter flee to Mars, sources have told The Rogue.

Museveni is scheduled to swear-in as president for his sixth term tomorrow May 12.

Security agencies notably police and the army have already claimed that they have intelligence reports pinning some groups.

However one of the most juicy plots they have unearthed so far, sources said, involves the leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP) Bobi Wine disorganising Museveni’s swearing-in ceremony.

Sources have told us that Bobi Wine has put together a formidable team of commandos that has been undergoing drills in preparation for the day.

“They have been training at a secret location in Gayaza but we infiltrated them,” said a security source.

The source said that they have also got documents detailing the entire plan.

The source claimed that the commandos, led by Bobi Wine, will cut off all roads leading to Kololo airstrip. Thereafter, security claimed, they will proceed to the Kololo grounds and cause mayhem.

Yet the most audacious part of the entire plan revolves around how Bobi Wine plans to escape after the mission.

Apparently Bobi Wine has secured a spaceship that he will allegedly use to flee to Mars, which is 315.84 million km away from earth.

Sources within security insisted that Bobi Wine, with the help of foreign friends had managed to sneak the space ship into the country.

It was brought into the country in several containers starting last year.

Asked how they had managed to get such information but still failed to get hands on the space ship or arrest the people involved, the sources said they want to “arrest all the players in action.”

Pinned on how Bobi Wine will be able to launch the spaceship in a country that has no such facilities, the source accused this reporter of having Lugezigezi.

However a high ranking security officer said he could not rule out anything but maintained that security is on high alert.

The Rogue is a satirical column that runs on The Nile Post.

Twitter:@ekiggundu

[email protected]