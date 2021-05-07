Police have released the names of the victims of the deadly Masaka-Mbarara accident that happened on Thursday morning.

A total of 14 people were confirmed dead after Tanzanian trailer registration number TH77 BVW / T433 BDY Mercedes Benz that was overtaking on the wrong side of the road collided with a taxi registration number UBE 995C that was coming from Sembabule-Matete to Kampala.

The accident happened at Kasijjagirwa village along the Masaka bypass.

However, police have released a list of some of the victims of the deadly crash to help relatives pick the bodies of the deceased from Mulago regional referral hospital in Masaka.

Victims;

Nakalule Shadia a resident of Kasambya Village, Matete Sub County in Sembabule District .

Nankya Maimuna,a 70-year-old, resident of Kasambya Village, Mateete Sub-county in Sembabule District.

Nakitto Maimuna a 20-year-old resident of Kasambya Village in Sembabule District

Musasizi Moses, a 28-year-old Burundi national resident of Bininkiliro Village in Sembabule District

Magero Moses a 49-year-old resident of Kasana Village Mawogola Sub County in Sembabule District.

Mwanje Abubaker a 40-year-old Rwandan national resident of Mateete town council in Sembabule District

Kisawuzi Benard a 10-year-old resident of Manyama B zone Mateete town council in Sembabule District

Matuusa Sara a 25-year-old resident of Mateete town council in Sembabule District.

Katete Francis a 58-year-old resident of Mateete sub-county in Sembabule District

Mudiiba Sharim a 14 year old resident of Salama Munyonyo in Kampala District.

Natasha Rita an 18 year old resident of Bamwede LC1 in Sembabule District.