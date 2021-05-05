It was pomp at the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs headquarters in Mbuya on Tuesday as the newly promoted UPDF Generals got decorated.

The Generals were decorated with their new pips at a function organized under strict observance of the Ministry of Health SOPs aimed at preventing the spread of Coronavirus.

Speaking at the function, the State Minister for Defence in charge of General Duties, Col Charles Engola reminded the Generals to always perform their duties professionally.

“I urge you to embrace this opportunity with open hands and do so with a big commitment to the nation with all the energy, strength and determination of a proud General,” Engola said.

He however reminded the newly promoted officers to prepare for the challenges ahead that he said require strong and resilient men.

The Chief of Defence Forces Gen David Muhoozi reminded the promoted officers that the promotions come with new responsibilities.

“Promotions come with new expectations and added responsibility to the UPDF, to your country, to yourselves and your families. The higher you climb, the higher the stakes,” Gen Muhoozi said.

He urged them to serve with honour, loyalty, commitment, dedication and valour.

Promotions

President Yoweri Museveni who is also the commander in chief of the armed forces recently promoted over 1000 UPDF officers to various ranks.

The promotions saw seven Brigadiers promoted to Major General whereas 32 Colonels promoted to Brigadiers.

Experts have since concluded that the promotions were meant to reward officers who played a big part in ensuring the re-election of President Museveni for a sixth term during the January 14 polls.