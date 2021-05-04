Kansai Plascon, one of Uganda’s leading paint companies held a dealer’s dinner at the Kampala Sheraton Hotel to appreciate them for their support.

The dinner is held annually for the more than 400 authorised dealerships countrywide.

The managing director of Plascon, Santosh Gumte revealed that the firm now controls more than 65% of the local market.

“At Plascon, we understand the needs of our consumers and are constantly innovating products that meet these needs such as: Window Putty Wood Care Exterior and the Archi-texture range among others,” he said.

He said this year, they have partnered with JK Cement to introduce a new skimcoat product that improves wall surface preparation and achieves a smooth finishing.