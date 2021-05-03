Yalelo Uganda will host five lucky families to a free Mother’s Day lunch, this Sunday May 9.

As the world celebrates Mother’s Day, Yalelo Uganda, an aquaculture company that prides itself in providing Uganda’s freshest fish will reward five customers with a free lunch of up to five family members each at La Cabana, a high-end fine dining restaurant in Kampala.

“Mothers are the reason we are here, so we have to celebrate them. We are giving some of our customers a chance to enjoy a family lunch with that special lady,” says Catherine Twesigye, Yalelo Uganda’s Marketing Manager.

“To stand a chance to win the lunch, one has to follow Yalelo Uganda’s social media pages, comment on the post announcing the promo with a picture of them or their super mum enjoying Yalelo Fish. Tag @YaleloUganda and tell us why she deserves the free Yalelo Super Lunch, five (5) winners with the most post likes, comments and retweets on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter will be rewarded with a delicious family lunch prepared by best-in-class chefs from La Cabana,” Twesigye says.

The winners will be announced by 10am on Saturday May 8, a day before Mother’s Day.

About Yalelo Uganda

A subsidiary of First Wave Group, Yalelo is a pioneer in African aquaculture, bringing together local resources and world leading practices. A sister company to Yalelo Zambia, Yalelo Uganda commenced operations in 2019 and has grown to quickly become a market leading sustainable food producer for Uganda.

The company has several retail outlets in Kampala suburbs, Wakiso and Jinja. Yalelo stores currently include Jinja, Nansana, Kawempe, Ntinda, Kira Road, Kibuli, Mutungo, Nateete, Kasangati, Kibuye, Kalerwe and Kyambogo. More stores are set to open across the country.

Yalelo Uganda sustainably farms tilapia fish in the clear open waters of Lake Victoria. Yalelo’s cages are among the largest in Africa, providing an open environment for fish to swim far and deep against natural lake currents. This environment produces a fish that is healthier and stronger; with a taste consumers have come love.

Yalelo is a Bantu word loosely translated as ‘for today’, a testament to Yalelo producing Uganda’s Freshest Fish.