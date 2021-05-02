The Kyabazinga of Busoga, William Gabula Nadiope,IV has challenged young people to be culturally grounded especially those who have recently graduated from university.

Speaking as chief guest at Kampala University’s 17th graduation ceremony at their main campus in Ggaba, Kyabazinga noted that it’s important for the elites to cherish and promote their cultural heritage.

Over 2,673 graduands who included 999 females and 1674 males, received post graduate degrees, diplomas and certificates in various disciplines.

“Now that you’re partially done with your education, you have joined the world with different demands amidst dynamic challenges. However, having acquired the academic qualifications does not deprive you of your responsibility to promote your culture,”he noted.

He encouraged graduates to be ambassadors of their respective cultures wherever they go.

On his part,the university chancellor, Prof.George Kagonyera commended the Kyabazinga for prioritising education during his reign.

“Your Majesty’s presence here today is a key testimony that you value education.No wonder one of your schools in the Kingdom-Busoga College Mwiiri was traditionally everyone’s dream school,”he said.

“Busoga is also on record for producing both the first engineer and medical doctor in Uganda”,he said appealing to all stakeholders to continue supporting the school.

The Vice Chancellor of KU, Prof. Badru Kateregga revealed that the upcountry centres like one of Jinja have been successful as a result of the support from the kingdom.

“We continue to register tremendous success as an academic institution given our good working relationship with established institutions like Busoga Kingdom,” he asserted.