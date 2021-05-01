The National Resistance Movement(NRM) has said that it was able to fulfil its pledges in the 2016-2021 election manifesto to a tune of 95%.

The ruling party claims to have made progress in making policy reforms in the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act, reviving the Uganda Airlines, improving the road infrastructure, and managing the Coronavirus pandemic among other things. Prime Minister, Dr Ruhakana Rugunda disclosed this while launching the Manifesto Week 2021 ahead of the presidential swearing-in. “ Today , we launch the last accountability on the performance of the 2016/2021 manifesto. We are happy that it has delivered another victory for the NRM to continue serving Ugandans,”he said.

Overall, Rugunda said that the assessment of the implementation of the manifesto commitments to date stands at 95%.

He explained that he was convinced that with the momentum generated from the start of Kisanja Hakuna Mchezo, the leadership of President Museveni and the commitment of different actors, government achieved most of the targets that were set out in the manifesto.

In the implementation of the manifesto, he said it was guided by the 23 directives issued by President Museveni at the first cabinet meeting in June 2016.

The 23 directives highlighted the critical priority areas that needed to be attended to, in order to achieve their goals.

“To ensure smooth implementation of the manifesto, government initiated a number of reforms with regard to policies, laws and regulations,”he said.

Among these,he said there were proposals to amend the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets (PPDA) Law; free connection to the national grid; improved planning, budgeting, monitoring and reporting.

“We also continued the implementation of affirmative action programmes in selected regions to promote inclusive and balanced growth and development. As you are aware, maintaining peace and security has been and continues to be the core ingredient upon which the various social economic activities are hinged,”he said.

He said that power generation increased from 925 MW at the beginning of 2016 to 1254 MW currently and that 11 additional power generation projects are under construction with a total installed capacity of 712.4MW.

He stated that government has put in place means to lower electricity tariffs starting with that for manufacturers and industries.

Regarding the oil and gas sector, Rugunda said that a few weeks ago, the final investment decision was signed signalling the start of the long awaited project.

Other achievements he highlighted include construction of expressways within the greater Kampala metropolitan area, extension of safe water across the country, prioritising investments in agriculture as the backbone of our economy with the provision of seedlings and extension services to farmers among others.