Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development has told the Budget Committee of Parliament that government has procured 120 hectares of land in Bwebajja along Entebbe road where they will construct offices for all ministries.

Appearing before the Budget committee of Parliament, the ministers from the Ministry of Finance, Matia Kasaija and David Bahati said once the completion is done, government will save Shs 196 billion that is being spent on renting government offices annually.

Nyabushozi County Legislator Col Fred Mwesigye had asked the committee for a closed door meeting to iron out some of the pending issues in the budget but this was opposed by the majority of the legislators.

Later the ministers revealed that government had procured 120 hectares of land in Bwebajja along Entebbe road where they will construct offices for ministries.

They said the construction will take between three and four years and will save taxpayers Shs 196 billion that is currently spent on rent annually.

After the interface, the ministers flanked by the Acting Secretary to the treasury Patrick Ocailap also revealed that they had agreed with the committee on the implementation of the Parish Development model that had hit a snag in Parliament.

Parliament agreed to allocate Shs 200 billion for the model as opposed to Shs 490 billion that government had asked to implement the project.