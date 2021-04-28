All public officers have been asked to submit their declarations of their income, assets and liabilities to the Inspector General of Government ( IGG) by July 23 2021.

This comes shortly after the enactment of the Leadership Code (Amendment) Act, 2021.

In a statement seen by the Nile Post, the minister of state for Ethics and Integrity, Simon Lokodo, said that this Act, when it was still a Bill, was passed by Parliament on 18th March 2021.

“It will be published as the Leadership Code (Amendment) Act, 2021, and its date of commencement is the 23rd day of April, 2021,”he said.

A public officer is defined in the Act as any person holding or acting in any public office and this is irrespective of their rank.

According to Lokodo, the declarations are submitted electronically, and the Inspectorate of Government has a big job of sensitising public officers countrywide, of this legal obligation.

“They will also be assisted to obtain access to computers and the internet, during the declaration month.The public officers who are not leaders will submit their declaration every five years, during the month of April,”said Lokodo.

He said that leaders should also note that their declaration period which was supposed to end on March 31 2021, was extended by the IGG up to April 23, 2021.

He stated that any leader who does not submit the declaration within that period will be in breach of the code.

The penalties to be imposed by the Leadership Code Tribunal include; a caution, payment of a fine, demotion and dismissal from office.

Lokodo urged all Ugandans, especially public officers, to acquaint themselves with this law, and to comply with their legal obligations.