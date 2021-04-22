Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi could make changes within the leadership of the Mengo establishment very soon, impeccable sources have told The Nile Post.

Without elaborating on who could be affected and what could motivate the changes, the sources assured that the Kabaka is convinced that some changes are needed to “re-energise” the team.

“Changes are coming [at Mengo],” one of the sources assured us.

Sources have told us that over the last couple of days, Kabaka Mutebi had held several meetings with influential Baganda elders, former Buganda ministers and other people over various matters.

Some of the people who have attended the meetings, sources said, are clan leaders commonly known as Bataka.

Sources have told us that in some of the meetings, Kabaka has appeared firm and has sought to assure them not to worry about his health.

“He thinks the matter of his health has been blown out of proportion,” said a source.

Our sources declined to discuss which offices could be affected by the changes but insisted that “we should keep our ears on the ground.”

Neither could they be specific about when the changes could be made.

“The Kabaka takes his time and sometimes he changes his mind over a matter,” one of our sources told us.

The last time Kabaka made sweeping changes at Mengo was in December 2005 when he “instructed” Katikkiro Mulwanyamuli Ssemwogerere to resign after he led federo negotiations which culminated into “regional tier system” which Kabaka did not like.

Mengo has been in the spotlight recently over the handling of Kabaka’s deteriorating health with members of the public accusing some senior officials at Mengo of trying to sweep the serious issue under the carpet.

This week, Mengo said that some people were using Kabaka’s health issue, to try to weaken the kingdom further.

“Do not lend a hand to the enemies of Buganda and Uganda by spreading false information which is intended to cause fear, alarm and undue excitement. The efforts to weaken the kingdom shall not succeed. The disguised concern for the kingdom should not deceive anyone,” a statement signed by Dick Kasolo, the Kabaka’s press secretary partly read.