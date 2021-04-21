A total of 15 heads of state have been invited to the inauguration of President Yoweri Museveni set for next month, the Nile Post has learnt.

The incumbent, Yoweri Tibuhaburwa Museveni was declared winner of the January,14 polls after beating National Unity Platform’s Robert Kyagulanyi also known as Bobi Wine, his closest rival.

Museveni will consequently be sworn in for his sixth term on May 12.

However, according to deep throat sources, the list of dignitaries to whom invitations have been sent to attend the function includes 15 heads of state.

“The list includes heads of state deemed allies to the president and Uganda at large,” the source told this website.

According to insiders, Uhuru Kenyatta(Kenya), Samia Suluhu Hassan(Tanzania) Cyril Ramaphosa(South Africa), Salva Kiir(South Sudan), Paul Kagame(Rwanda), Felix Tshisekedi(DRC), Teodoro Obiang Nguema(Equatorial Guinea), Emmerson Mnangagwa(Zimbabwe) and Edgar Lungu(Zambia) are some of the heads of state expected to attend the inauguration.

Deceased Chadian President Idriss Déby, who was killed in clashes with rebels was also expected to attend his “comrade” President Museveni’s swearing-in ceremony.

Singer Akon

This website has also learnt that renowned Senegalese-American musician, investor, and philanthropist Aliaune Damala Badara Thiam, popularly known as Akon is also part of the entourage expected to attend the president’s inauguration.

The singer cum investor earlier this month had a four day visit to Uganda in which he revealed he intends to construct the futuristic Akon city here.

Akon, according to sources close to State House, personally intimated to president Museveni that he would love to attend the inauguration.

However, our repeated phone calls to the Minister for Presidency, Esther Mbayo and the State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Henry Okello Oryem for comments on the matter went unanswered.

Preparations

The Nile Post has also learnt that preparations for the May,12 swearing-in ceremony are in high gear with a number of committees formed to ensure the success of the function.

To that, the Presidential Press Secretary, Linda Nabusayi announced that she would be receiving applications from journalists wishing to cover the inauguration ceremony starting Monday, April,26.

“We are in the process of accrediting journalists who will be covering the swearing in ceremony of the President Elect next month. Due to the COVID19 restrictions invitations will be strictly limited. TV stations wishing to carry the events live must send in their details early enough for proper planning. Foreign correspondents should also send in their details starting Monday 26 April, 2021. We shall be updating you on when the COVID19 tests will be carried out,”Nabusayi said on Tuesday.

Opposition

Opposition National Unity Platform president, Robert Kyagulanyi , the runner up in the just concluded January 14 polls has on several occasions disputed its outcome and urged supporters to challenge President Museveni’s election.

Kyagulanyi, who declared himself the winner of the January 14 presidential election asked his supporters to reclaim his 54.19% victory that he said was robbed from him by the Electoral Commission by joining “peaceful” protests in several parts of the country.

Earlier, posters written on “Museveni Tajja Kulayira” which loosely translates as “Museveni will not swear-in” were pinned in various parts of the city by a pressure group that calls itself Time is Now.

The group said they will not allow President Museveni be sworn in for another term in May.

President Museveni early this month warned no one will stop his swearing in ceremony.

“The opposition has been planning to stop the swearing-in of the president, they won’t because the security forces will stop them. They won’t stop swearing-in. Security forces will go for him or her,” Museveni said.

“They plan all crazy things like killing opposition themselves and claim it is government. To conspire to do that is a crime. I advise them to drop it. I am happy many youths are refusing to follow the criminal plans of their leaders. You can’t disrupt Uganda. Whoever is telling you is deceiving you.”