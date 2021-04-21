Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga has directed the House Committee on Human Rights to visit the Kitalya prison to find out the status of the prisoners at the facility.

Kadaga’s remarks came after Mityana Municipality legislator Francis Zaake informed Parliament on Tuesday that some National Unity Platform (NUP) supporters at this facility live in torturous conditions, with the majority having been denied access to medical care.

The concerns raised by MP Zaake came at a time when Kawempe North MP-elect Mohammed Ssegirinya was admitted to hospital a day after being granted bail from prison.

Zaake told Parliament that on Monday this week, he accessed Kitalya Prison, only to find out that majority of the prisoners at the facility are living in sorry conditions with no access to health care.

“I was finally granted access after a long time of being stopped from accessing the facility. I found many people experiencing abdominal pains, they are poorly fed on half cooked posho and the hygiene is also a disaster,” Zaake said.

The Mityana legislator added that most of the inmates who fall sick are forced to take over the counter painkillers with total disregard of what they are suffering from.

Speaker Kadaga who was charing the session ordered that the human rights committee of Parliament to investigate the matter and come up with a report.

“We want a report as soon as possible. I hereby direct the committee (of human rights) to investigate the matter,” Kadaga said.