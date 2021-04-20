President Museveni has in what seems like a change of mind asked the newly elected NRM MPs and other government agencies to publicize the achievements of the ruling party as one of the ways to counter the opposition.

Museveni has in the past known to have said he doesn’t need public relations for the public to see the achievements of the NRM government.

However, on Monday, he said it is equally important to publicize the achievements of the ruling party.

“Our revolutionary method of silently doing things should stop and we adopt a new way of communicating our achievements. The previous narrative of ‘we shall know them by their fruits’ should end and we forge a way out,” Museveni said.

Speaking during a session on political accountability and analysis of the NRM manifesto for 2016-2021 dubbed “Kisanja Hakuna Mchezo” Museveni listed a number of achievements that he said need to be projected to the public to see.

“Today, Uganda exports 60 million kilograms of tea, 70 million bags of coffee, the production of cotton has increased and tourism has been the main national foreign exchange earner before Covid-19 outbreak,” he said.

The President said the national economy continues to grow rapidly because all the food crops including dairy products have been turned into cash generating items.

He appealed to the newly elected legislators to emphasize the question of wealth and jobs creation at homestead level.

“A political leader who wants to be serving for some time must look at the strategy of implementing and solving the problems of wealth and job creation plan for the people,” he said.

He noted that what is important is to emphasize commercial agriculture and value addition by establishing factories to strengthen the infrastructure base as an engine of development.

Museveni further noted that his message about sensitizing people on wealth creation was a clear testimony, citing people from the cattle corridor areas, who listened to him from 1966 to date and those of Bundibugyo district that have been pragmatic in agriculture practices.

In his presentation, the Prime Minister, Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda cited a number of items accomplished in the 2016-2021 manifesto mentioning increased power generation, revival of the Uganda Airlines, construction of tarmac roads and extension of clean water among others.

He called upon the newly elected MPs to monitor and take interest in government programmes.

“That effort would empower the legislators with information to enable them to perform their duties and strengthen the NRM party,” he said.