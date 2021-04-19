Herbert Sseryazi

Some needy muslims are not able to meet the basics in Ramadhan because of divisions among muslim leaders, Sheikh Obeid Kamulegeya, a prominent cleric has said.

Kamulegeya made the remarks during a food relief distribution exercise to the needy muslims in Mukono over the weekend.

Muslims in the villages of Nakaswa, Jumba, Nakiban and Ndese benefitted from the exercise.

The items that included sugar, rice, maize flour and cooking oil were donated by Direct Aid Uganda, a Kuwait based non-governmental organisation.

At the function, Kamulegeya lashed out at some Muslim leaders in Uganda who he accused of creating divisions among followers.

“We are lagging behind because of misunderstandings within the Muslim community. That’s why we cannot work together to support the needy,” he said.

Kamulegeya said Muslims in Uganda should borrow a leaf from their friends in the Arab world, put their differences aside and work as one in mobilising funds to support the needy muslim friends.

This is the second consecutive year the fasting season has fallen at a time when the world is grappling with the Covid-19 pandemic which has disrupted the livelihoods of Muslims.

Sheikh Menya Aswir the project supervisor of Direct Aid Uganda, said that they carried out a survey and found that many muslims in the villages of Nakifuma county cannot support their polygamous families in the holy month of Ramadhan.

Nalongo Masitula, a 66 year old, told The Nile Post that before the outbreak of Covid-19, her children used to provide her with all the necessary needs during fasting, but currently they are not in position to support her because their livelihoods were paralysed by the lockdown.