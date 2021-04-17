Wazi, a Ugandan prescription eyewear manufacturing company has announced the top ten finalists from its vision open call.

On 1st March 2021, Wazi launched an open call for creatives from across the continent to submit ideas for their new collection inspired by Afro-centric designs.

In its call, the company aims to highlight the artistry and creativity of artists across the continent through its design open call, and continue to showcase their art through each pair of eyeglasses manufactured.

With 110 submissions received from multiple countries across Africa, ten finalists have been selected to compete and stand a chance to win the grand cash prize of £1,500 (~$2,000) and the opportunity to collaborate with Wazi.

The collaboration will see designers potentially earning a share of profits on any pair of their glasses designs sold via Wazi.

The finalists are: Jacob Aine, Keddi B Graham, Farida Nabulime, Martin Agaba, Eich Hubert, Temitayo Precious, Gloria Wavamuno, Paul Katumba, Sarah Ijangolet and Rukundo Emmannuel.

The prize winner(s) will be selected by an expert panel of judges and through a public vote on Wazi’s social media channels (@WaziGlasses on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter). The public vote will contribute 40% while the expert judges will contribute 60%.

Voting will open on Thursday 22nd April 2021 and close on Monday 3rd May 2021.

According to Wazi, the winner will be announced in a grand ceremony on Monday 10th May 2021.