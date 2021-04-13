The General Court Martial in Makindye has remanded to Kitalya government prison, a man who was recently arrested in the city centre for flogging President Museveni’s effigy.

Ruta Ferdinand was in February arrested by police in the city centre with a stick and a loudspeaker as he canned an effigy dressed in a suit and a green hat saying he was punishing it for engaging in election malpractice.

On Monday, Ruta was arraigned before the army court and charges related to unlawful possession of military stores were read to him.

Prosecution told court that on Fbruary,5,2021 at Kibuye roundabout along Entebbe highway, Ruta, 31 and a resident of Mbuya Kinawataka in Nakawa municipality was found donning a red beret, an attire which is a preserve of the UPDF.

The prosecution told court that anyone who dons such attire and is not a military officer does so to hoodwink the public.

When asked to respond to the charges, Ruta denied the charges but also told court that since his arrest he has been denied access to his relatives and lawyers.

The prosecutors however asked court for more time since investigations into the case are still ongoing.

In response, the army court chairman, Lt Gen Andrew Gutti remanded Ruta to Kitalya government prison until May,3,2021 for mention of the case.

Following the arrest of Ruta, Norman Tumuhimbise, the national coordinator for Alternative Social Movement said he is their member and was protesting against the outcome of the 2021 general elections.

Later, his wife, Gloria Ahabwe through her lawyers of Kiiza and Mugisha Company Advocates filed an application to have her husband produced dead or alive.

Consequently, Ruta was arraigned before the as Unit Disciplinary Committee (UDC) of the UPDF and charges of illegal possession of military stores read to him.