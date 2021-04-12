President Museveni has sent a letter to the Queen of England, Elizabeth II commiserating with the Royal Family over the death of the Queen’s Husband, Prince Phillip, Duke of Edinburgh.

In the letter written on April 11, 2021, Museveni says the people of Uganda were very shocked following the news of the Prince’s death “a few months short of his 100th Birthday”.

“People in Uganda like myself and others who were here in 1954, remember your visit with the Duke of Edinburgh to Uganda to commission the Owen Falls Dam across the Nile and also in 2007 for the Heads of Government meeting of the Commonwealth,” Museveni said.

“As freedom lovers and fighters, we also salute his personal contribution to peace as a Naval Officer in the 2nd World War. May the Almighty God rest his soul in eternal peace,” he added.

The prince married Princess Elizabeth in 1947, five years before she became Queen, and was the longest-serving royal consort in British history.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

His Royal Highness passed away peacefully on the morning of April 9th at Windsor Castle.

In March, the Duke of Edinburgh left hospital after a month-long stay for treatment.

He underwent a procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at another London hospital – St Bartholomew’s.

Prince Philip and the Queen had four children, eight grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.