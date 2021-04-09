Uganda has slipped by one place to 84th according to the latest rankings released by FIFA.

The drop comes after the Cranes failed to qualify for 2022 Africa Cup of Nations despite needing just draw against Malawi in a match played on 27th March. Uganda lost to malawi (1-0) last month in Blantyre.

Despite the decline in ranking, Uganda remains the best ranked country in the Council for East and Central African Football Associations (CECAFA) region (84th) followed by Kenya who scaled up to 102nd. Rwanda ranked 129th while Tanzania dropped by two places to 137th.

Burundi and South Sudan are ranked 142nd and 169th respectively globally.

Meanwhile 2019 AFCON runners-up Senegal maintains their position as the best ranked country in Africa and 22nd globally followed by Tunisia (26th globally).

Belgium remains the best ranked country on the globe with 1,783 points, followed by France and Brazil.