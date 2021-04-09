PostBank has announced a new board chairperson and two new members to the board. This is is in addition to the already existing non executive directors.

The bank hopes that the board members shall lead PostBank to achieve its strategic mission of offering affordable and sustainable financial services that drive financial inclusion, for social-economic development.

Below are the members:

Andrew Otengo Owiny

Owiny joins PostBank as board chairperson. He joins with over 32 years of practical experience in banking, particularly Investment Banking, Corporate Finance/Financial & Investment Advisory and Capital Markets activities in USA, Europe & Africa.

He holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) Degree in Finance & Accounting from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, USA, and a Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) Degree (Hons) from Makerere University, Kampala (MUK).

Andrew has, over the years served, and continues to serve, on numerous other Boards of organisations across Africa.

From Rwanda Stock Exchange (RSE), ICEA Life Assurance Company Limited Uganda, G4S Secure Solutions (Uganda) Limited, National Council of Sports, Uganda Securities Exchange (USE), National Social Security Fund (NSSF), aBi Finance Limited, Uganda Rugby Union (URU), CAL Merchant Bank Limited (now Cal Bank Limited) in Accra, Ghana; National Merchant Bank of Zimbabwe Limited (‘NMBZ’) in Harare, Zimbabwe, to Securities Discount Company Limited (‘SDC’) in Accra, Ghana.

He is currently the Group Executive Director of MBEA Brokerage Services Ltd, Kigali, Rwanda.

Farida Mukasa Kasujja

Farida joins PostBank as Non-Executive Director, boasting over 23 years of experience in banking. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Makerere University and is currently undertaking a Chartered Banker Master of Business Administration of Bangor University Business School, United Kingdom.

Farida started her career in Corporate Relationship Management and Branch Service at Standard Chartered Bank in 1997 where she rose through the ranks, taking on various roles including Head Public Sector, Investors, Intermediaries, Banks and Development Organizations at Standard Chartered Bank Zambia and Zimbabwe.

She became Executive Director and Country Head Global banking at Standard Chartered Bank in 2018. Farida is currently a consultant for client relations at African Export Import Bank (Afreximbank), East Africa Regional Office in Uganda.

Farida is serving on various boards including Carewise Investments Limited, CasemedCare and Greensteds International School.

Francis Onebe

Francis joins PostBank as Non- Executive Director with over 35 years’ experience in audit, accountancy, Taxation and Consultancy Assignments with clients from all sectors of the economy in East African region.

His audit experience covers a wide range of sectors including financial institutions, insurance, manufacturing, hospitality, agriculture, construction and donor funded projects to mention but a few. Francis spent over a decade with Ernst & Young in Uganda and Kenya and is founder and managing partner of Price & King, a local firm affiliated to Prime Global.

Francis holds a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Nkumba University, is a Fellow of Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA) of United Kingdom and is a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU).

In addition, the following Non-Executive Directors will continue serving on the Board

Beatrice Amongi Lagada

Beatrice has over 36 year experience in education administration and politics. She was the first woman Guild President of the Institute of Teacher Education, Kyambogo from 1989-1990.

Lagada was the Inspector of schools 1984-1988 and the headmistress of St. Katherine Girls Senior Secondary School 1991-1994.

She also served as Woman Member of Parliament for Oyam District from 2006-2011, where she was rated the 12th and 10th MP in the Parliamentary Score Card.

During her time serving as an MP, she served on various committees in parliament, including Defence and Internal Affairs, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Government Assurances Committee, Chairperson Committee on Gender, Labour and Social Services (2008-2011) and Public Accounts Committee.

She also served as Member of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association and Member of the Parliamentarians for Global Action. Beatrice has served on various boards over the years, including at National Medical Stores, Lira University Council, Kyambogo University Council, National Information and Technology Authority, among others.

Lawrence Kasenge

Lawrence has over 15 years’ wealth of experience in the Finance, Public Policy analysis and management. He also has experience in the Development and review of the legal and regulatory framework of the Financial sector in Uganda.

Lawrence is a member of a number of high level coordination committees which include; the inter-institutional Committee that is responsible for Developing the Financial Sector Development Strategy (FSDS), a key member of the on the National coordination committee for financial inclusion in Uganda, a key member of the technical working group on the Financial Sector Stability Forum as well as the technical working group on Agricultural Finance, among others.

Julius Kakeeto

Julius Kakeeto is the Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer of PostBank. Previously he worked at Orient Bank as the Managing Director /CEO. He boasts of extensive banking experience gained in Uganda, South Africa and the United Kingdom when he worked with Citibank in various capacities with his last posting being in London in Citi Global Markets where he was a Vice President in the Investment Banking Division, focusing on Emerging Markets, before returning home as Finance Director at Equity Bank in2009. J

Julius is the outgoing Council President of the Uganda Institute of Banking and Financial Services (UIBFS) and former Council member of the Uganda Securities Exchange.

Andrew Kabeera

Andrew is a seasoned banker that has garnered 15 years’ experience working Uganda’s financial services sector.

He worked at Standard Chartered Bank and most recently as dfcu Bank’s Chief Operating Officer and Chief Change and Innovation Officer where he saved of Shs 15billions through digitization, centralization and productivity monitoring.

He also worked on a number of initiatives like introducing the Trade confirmation systems, outsourcing of cash, biometric technology for ATMs amongst others.

Kabeera finalized the CEO Apprenticeship Program- CEO Summit Uganda, Strathmore University Business school and University of Cape Town, Africa Future leaders program, Emerging leaders program and is a Consumer Banking academy graduate on top of his Master of Business Administration -Finance and Accounting from Uganda Martyr’s University Nkozi and Bachelor’s degree in Economics from Makerere University.

Justine Tumuheki Wabwire

Justine is the Chief Legal Officer and Company Secretary of PostBank Uganda, a position she has held for the last 10 years.

Previously she worked at Uganda Law Reform Commission as Assistant Commissioner, Law Revision and before that as a State Attorney at the Directorate of Public Prosecutions.

She is a seasoned lawyer and boasts of over 20 years’ experience in legal, regulatory, and corporate governance in Uganda’s civil service and the banking sector.