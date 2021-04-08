MultiChoice Uganda yesterday announced the Closer Together campaign alongside the tiering down of four (4) channels to the GOtv Value bouquet.

It follows a successful two-month ‘Tumbiiza GOtv’ campaign that had seen decoder prices dropped by 23%.

Speaking at the launch, Joan Semanda Kizza, the PR & Communications Manager, MultiChoice Uganda said that the new offerings will give GOtv Value customers more choices of entertaining content and value for money.

“The new channels added effective April, 1 2021 to GOtv Value bouquet include; Telemundo, B4U Movies, Trace Mziki and SS Football,” Semanda said.

According to Colin Asiimwe, MultiChoice Uganda’s Head of Marketing, GOtv is known to be the most accessible home of great family entertainment.

He said: “With the Closer Together campaign, we are reechoing that GOtv is your favorite place for variety of content at the most affordable rates, moreover at a time when economic shocks are still being felt, due to Covid-19.”

For the last seven years, GOtv has been popular among Ugandan families as one of the prefered Pay Tv service provider that offers value and a wide range of entertainment channels for everyone, allowing them to enjoy what they love regardless of age.