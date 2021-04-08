Some legislators in Madagascar have opted to get vaccinated against Covid-19 outside the country.

Toliara MP Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko posted a photo while being vaccinated in an unnamed African country while on an official trip.

His counterpart Jean Eugene Voninahitsy, the MP for Morafenobe, has announced his intention to be vaccinated in France where he is attending to family matters, Midi Madagasikara website reported.

This is happening days after the country announced that it would register for the global vaccine initiative Covax.

Madagascar had initially indicated that it would not participate in the Covax initiative. It said it would rather use a locally produced remedy known as Covid-Organics.

The unproven remedy is available in tea and pill forms and was touted as a cure for Covid-19 by President Andry Rajoelina.

There is no cure for coronavirus, according to the World Health Organization.

Source: BBC