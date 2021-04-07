A section of legislators has asked government to move a motion in Parliament so that they officially pay tribute to the late Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, the Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese.

The MPs who described the late Archbishop as a great human rights defender also lauded him for being a religious leader who focused on development.

Government on Tuesday held a befitting national send off for Lwanga at Kololo Independence Grounds.

At the ceremony, President Museveni said late Archbishop was a supporter of the NRA during the bush war.

But some MPs said the Kololo function was not enough to honour Lwanga. They requested for a special sitting of Parliament to pay tribute to the fallen archbishop.

They said Lwanga was a champion of human rights and a strong supporter of the parliamentary committee on Human Rights who befits a special tribute from legislators.

They said they expect the Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda to move a motion to pay tribute to the late Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga.