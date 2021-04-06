Government has announced it will accord a state burial to deceased Kampala Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga.

Lwanga was on Saturday morning found dead in his room.

However, according to the Minister for Information and National Guidance, Judith Nabakooba, government will accord a state burial to the deceased prelate.

“We shall celebrate him at Kololo on Tuesday and President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will be the chief guest,”Nabakooba told mourners on Monday.

According to the program released by the Kampala Archdiocese, Lwanga’s body will lie in state for viewing between 10 am and 12 pm today Tuesday at the Kololo Independence grounds.

A meeting of ministers was on Monday chaired by the Prime Minister, Dr.Ruhakana Rugunda and agreed to put in place a committee to oversee the burial arrangements working closely with the family and church.

The function at Kololo has been limited to small numbers to avoid the spread of Coronavirus but also the media will not be allowed to cover but only the Presidential Press Unit team will do.

After the event at Kololo, there will be a holy mass at Kyabakadde in Mukono, the deceased ancestral grounds.

There will be a public viewing on Wednesday between 8am and 9:30 am at Namugongo Catholic martyrs shrine and later holy mass and burial later on Thursday.

“Due to the Covid pandemic, the faithful are requested to participate in the funeral remotely through various means of social communication. The burial will be attended by parish priests and a few selected persons,” the Kampala Archdiocese said in a statement.