President Museveni has warned Ugandan against lowering their guard and becoming complacent in adhering to the standard operating procedures aimed at containing the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

Uganda currently has 40962 cumulative Coronavirus cases and of these, 40452 have successfully recovered and 333 of these have died.

However, in his Easter message, the president says whereas he congratulates all Christians upon reaching this year’s celebration of Jesus’ resurrection, they ought to continue protecting themselves against the deadly virus.

“This is yet another Easter we are celebrating in a somber mood, but this time with optimism because of the availability of the vaccine against the deadly Coronavirus. We thank God for this advancement,”Museveni said.

“However, you should not throw aside the precautions and guidelines that have been in place. I implore you to remain vigilant and safe by observing all the health guidelines. Countries around the world are reporting new strains of the virus.”

Uganda has received 800,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from COVAX and an additional 100,000 doses from India to make it 900,000.

Uganda also ordered 18 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca to be administered to its citizens.

A total of 90196 have so far been vaccinated using the Astra Zeneca vaccine.

However, by the look of things, many people have become complacent and no longer adhere to the set guidelines like wearing of masks, social distancing and sanitizing.

The President however says that whereas the vaccine has come, it is still very important for the public to continue adhering the standard operating procedures.

Easter reflection

In his message, Museveni says Easter is central because it is a day for believers to reflect on their life.

He says the day is also one to celebrate the power of love.

“Christians are commemorating the central event in the history of their salvation, the resurrection of Jesus. The resurrection of Jesus is the most important event of the Christian faith. It is a chance to celebrate the power of love conquering death; and hope overcoming despair,”Museveni said.

“The life and teachings of Jesus have inspired people throughout the ages to strive for a better world and more meaningful life. I congratulate you all upon going through the lent period and I encourage you to continue upholding the life of holiness as well as working hard for the prosperity of your families and the nation.”

He noted that the peace and power of Jesus’ resurrection should prevail in everyone’s hearts as they celebrate Easter.