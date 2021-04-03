Aruu County MP, Odonga Otto, has thanked President Museveni for rescuing him from jail.

Otto made the remarks while featuring on a TV political show.

The controversial MP was last week arrested in Gulu and later charged with causing bodily harm and malicious damage to property.

Otto is accused of assaulting Henry Mugisha a driver of a Fuso truck registration UAR 234C and smashing the vehicle windscreen. The incident reportedly happened on May 6, 2018, at Ogan Kanakok, Pajule sub-county in Pader district.

Shortly after his release from the prison, Otto thanked President Museveni for bailing him out.

“You have to give credit where it’s due. If the president can hold peace talks with Kony that has cut off people’s ears, why can’t he intervene in my issues when I am being squeezed?”he queried.

“Those that are in the politics of hate, I am not among them. The president even attended my father’s funeral. I am now a freelancer. I will speak about the good and bad in NRM,”he added.

Otto was granted cash bail of Shs 2 million by Pader Grade One magistrate Edward Akwankwasa Bayo on Tuesday, this week.

He was given bail just four days after the same court denied him bail and remanded him to Gulu prison.