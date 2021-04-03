The Kyabazinga of Busoga His Majesty William Gabula Nadiope IV on Friday received the COVID-19 Astrazeneca vaccine, together with the members of the royal family at his palace Budhumbula Palace in Kamuli district.

Kyabazinga’s brother Prince Arnold Nadiope, the Minister of State for Health in Busoga Kingdom Sheila Birungi Gandi, the CEO of Gabula Royal Foundation Isaac Imaka, the Issabalangira of Bugabula BB chiefdom Henry Woira and other members of the Royal family were also vaccinated.

Journalists present were also vaccinated against Covid-19 at the same event.

Owek. Birungi emphasised on the importance of being vaccinated against Covid-19 and urged the Basoga to embrace the vaccination as well as continuing to observe the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in public.

The executive director of Gabula Royal Foundation Isaac Imaka encouraged the Busoga people to embrace the vaccination exercise as one of the ways of fighting Covid-19.

After the vaccination process, the Kyabazinga led a delegation for a guided field tour of the farm projects in his palace where he encouraged modern farming as a way to enhance livelihood.