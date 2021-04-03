The Kampala Archbishop Cyprian Kizito Lwanga has passed on, the Nile Post has learnt.

According to reports, Lwanga was found dead in his bed on Saturday morning.

A statement released by the Archdiocese of Kampala confirmed the death that happened on Saturday morning.

“With deep sorrow, I hereby inform you that our beloved Shepherd, the Archbishop of Kampala Diocese, His Grace Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga has been called to the house of the Lord. The Archbishop was found dead in his room this morning. We pray that the Almighty and merciful God may grant him eternal rest,” the statement read in part.

Lwanga’s last public appearance was on Friday at Namirembe Cathedral where he led the way of the cross as the chairperson of the Uganda Joint Christian Council(UJCC).

Biography

Born in 1953, at Kyabakadde Village, in Naggalama Parish, in Mukono district, Lwanga attended Kyabakadde primary school before joining Nyenga Seminary in 1964.

Between 1972 and 1974, he studied at Katigondo National Major Seminary, in the present-day Kalungu District.

He then studied Theology at Ggaba National Seminary, in Kampala and in 1979, he joined the University of Clermont-Ferrandin France, were he studied administration and languages, with particular emphasis on administration.

Later, he studied at the Pontifical University of the Holy Cross in Rome, wherein 1994, he earned a doctorate inCanon Law.

He was ordained a priest on 8 April 1978 atRubaga Cathedralby CardinalEmmanuel Kiwanuka Nsubuga.

He served as a priest of Kampala Archdiocese until 30 November 1996.

Lwanga was appointed the first Bishop of the Kasana-Luweero Diocese in 1996.

In 2006, he was appointed the third Archbishop of theArchdiocese of Kampalato succeed Cardinal Emmanuel Wamala who resigned.

Lwanga has been known to be vocal and has on several occasions taken a swipe at government over its excesses and violation of human rights.