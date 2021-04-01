The Nigerian police have launched a radio station aimed at improving its relationship with the ordinary citizens.

Police boss Mohammed Adamu said the radio will provide information on community policing and help reach the public better.

Nigerian police and members of the public have had a frosty relationship with citizens accusing police of brutality and killings.

Nigerians last year protested against police brutality in a demonstration dubbed #EndSARS that morphed into a call for major police reforms.

An inquiry into the cases was set up aimed at bringing to justice those responsible for the brutality and killings.

Source: BBC