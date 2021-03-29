Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) has accused Malawi Football governing body of tampering with Cranes player Tadeo Lwanga’s COVID-19 results.

This comes after Malawi doctors controversially declared that Uganda Cranes Tadeo Lwanga had tested positive for COVID-19 despite Uganda doctors’ results having returned negative.

Results of Farouk Miya and Dennis Onyango are also said to have been delayed.

This comes hours before AFCON qualifiers crucial match between the two sides. Malawi need a win to qualify while the Cranes need to avoid defeat

Regarding the controversial incident, FUFA has written to CAF asking the body to intervene into the matter.

“We are aware of the irregularity raised by our Medical team in regard to the Covid-19 tests of taddeo Lwanga. Two tests have returned different results. We have written to CAF about this matter raising the concerns’” FUFA stated.

“FUFA has written and requested CAF to consider the results from the SADC Accredited Laboratory which is all under the same Management as Queens Central Hospital.

Two tests show different results

The boys have remained strong despite the issue at hand” FUFA further indicated in the statement.