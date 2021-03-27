President Museveni will finally today receive the Coronavirus vaccine.

According to the Senior Presidential Press Secretary, Don Wanyama, Museveni will take the jab today, Saturday morning.

“President Museveni will take the Covid-19 vaccine jab this morning at State House, Nakasero. Remember to stay safe, wear your mask and social distance,” Wanyama tweeted on Saturday morning.

Early this month, the president admitted that he is yet to take the jab because he thinks the frontline workers ought to be catered for first before any other person since they are at a higher risk of contracting the virus.

“I have not yet been vaccinated, and neither has Janet(First Lady). We wanted to start with the high-risk people. These are the ones working in hospitals dealing with patients. The reason I have not been vaccinated is that I am quite careful and well protected by the system here,”Museveni said during an address to the country.

The president noted that whereas there were some infections in State House, he was spared together with his close team arguably because they live in a spacious place that doesn’t allow the spread of the virus.

Museveni however noted that he is still not yet decided on which type of vaccine to take but noted he will soon take the jab.

“I am also still trying to decide on which vaccine to take. Whether the Chinese, Russian or the Astra Zeneca.”

The president will now join a list of many other government officials who have led by example by taking the jab as a way of encouraging citizens to embrace the vaccination campaign.

The vaccination program that kicked off with health workers has since the UPDF, Police and Uganda Prisons also start on the immunization.

The Health Minister, Dr.Jane Ruth Aceng earlier this week said more than 30,000 people have so far taken their first Astra Zeneca jab as government moves to vaccinate the entire country.

According to the Ministry of Health, the vaccination to be done in a phased manner will begin with health workers in public and private hospitals who are at a higher risk of contracting the virus plus security personnel, teachers, humanitarian workers and people above the age of 50, before other groups of people come in.

Uganda last month received 800,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from COVAX and an additional 100,000 doses to make 900,000.

Government is also set to buy over 18 million doses of the vaccine to be administered to its citizens.