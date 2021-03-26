Robina Gureme Rwakoojo,Gomba West Member of Parliament has officially declared her bid for the deputy speakership of the 11th Parliament.

She announced her intention to campaign for the post at a press conference held on Thursday, at Kampala Imperial Royale Hotel.

Rwakoojo told journalists that due to her rich legal background, she can efficiently run the deputy speakership office in the August House.

“Considering that committees act as mini parliaments in their mode of work, I believe it has given me the experience to blend with my vast legal knowledge. Since my re-election, several colleagues have approached me and asked me to take up this position,” she said.

Rwakoojo, who is the vice-chairperson of Equal Opportunities Committee promised members that if elected, she will start with enhancing the debating skills of MPs since there is still a need to orient members on the ways of debating and understanding the discussed contexts.

“I have sat in debate in parliament and I find that parliamentary debates need to be improved further by equipping members through capacity building, both within and outside Uganda. The induction we have at the start of parliament is not sufficient to cater for this need and requires to be beefed up to achieve this objective,” Rwakoojo said.

She also promised to improve the welfare of MPs and staff of parliament.

She said when elected deputy speaker, she will ensure the provision of specialised capacity for media reporting of parliamentary debates and activities..

Within her NRM party, the legislator is expected to tussle it out with Bukedea Woman MP Anita Among; David Bahati, the state minister for Finance; West Budama County South MP Jacob Oboth-Oboth and Lwamiyaga country MP Ssekikubo Theodore.

She will also compete with Muhammad Nsereko, MP for Kampala Central; newly elected MP Mawokota South Yusuf Nsibambi and Richard Sebamala, the Bukoto Central MP.

Rwakoojo holds a Bachelor degree in Law from Makerere University, a Postgraduate Diploma in Legal Practice from Law Development Centre and a Postgraduate Diploma in Public Administration and Management from Uganda Management Institute.

She worked with the Ministry of Justice and constitutional affairs for 25 years, beginning as a state attorney in 1990 before she rose to commissioner years later.

She also served as acting director Civil Litigation for seven years.

The deputy speaker is mandated to carry out a number of duties, and key among them include; presiding over sittings of the House, preserving order and decorum in the House and making pronouncements on questions of order and practice.