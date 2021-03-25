The Magistrates Court in Masaka has sentenced to two-years imprisonment, the woman who was captured in a video beating and kicking a five-year-old child.

Patience Uwimana, 23 and former convict in an attempted murder of her father was filmed brutalizing her five-year-old son in Kyazanga, Lwengo District but after the video went viral, she disappeared from the village.

Police later arrested her from Bwaise, a Kampala suburb where she had got a job to look after children.

On Wednesday, Uwimana pleaded guilty to charges related to torturing her son by the Masaka Grade One Magistrate, Christine Nantege.

“I am sorry but I did it out of anger because many people had complained to me that my child steals from them. I ask for forgiveness,”Uwimana told court in Masaka.

In mitigation, the state prosecutor, Natal Angwadya asked court to hand a deterrent sentence to Uwimana to ensure she doesn’t repeat the same but also a warning to other people who might be tempted to get involved in torturing children.

In her sentence, the Masaka Grade one magistrate said she had opted for a two-year sentence for Uwimana contrary to the five years as maximum stipulated in the Penal Code for assault adding that the convict had not wasted court’s time.

“The maximum punishment for assault as provided for in the Penal Code Act is five years. Basing on the above reasons, the convict is sentenced to two years imprisonment. You have a right to appeal,”Nantege said.