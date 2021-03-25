The second deputy Mufti Muhammad Ali Waiswa has embarked on the task of resolving wrangles in Bunyoro Muslim region as assigned by the management committee of the Uganda Muslim Supreme Council.

Waiswa led a delegation from UMSC headquarters to Bunyoro where the regional kadhi, Sheikh Muhammad Irumba, district Kadhis and other Muslim leaders received them.

The delegation comprised of the UMSC Secretary-General, Ramathan Mugalu, the Secretary religious affairs Muhammad Murshid Luwemba, administrative secretary, Wahab Rugasa and Secretary for Halaal, Munir Sebintu.

The delegation paid courtesy call on the Hoima Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Samuel Kisembo.

Flanked by top security officials, the RDC welcomed the delegation and briefed them about the security concerns at Hoima town mosque.

He explained that the muslims were threatening violence because of various administrative grievances of maladministration against the Bunyoro-Tooro Muslim Kadhi, Muhammad Irumba.

They also noted that a big number of muslims had been mobilised by one of the warring factions to attend the prayers in disregard of the standard operating procedures against the spread of the Covid-19.

During the meeting, Mugalu outlined the genesis of the problem dating back to the 1990s when a group of radical Muslim youth started grabbing property belonging to UMSC in major towns across the country.

He asked the government to help UMSC repossess its property in line with the UMSC constitution.

Waiswa expressed gratitude to the government for the cordial relationship with UMSC.

He said he intends to name a committee comprising all stakeholders to investigate the root cause of the wrangles among muslims in Bunyoro with the view of finding a lasting solution.

“Be patient as you pursue the challenges you’re now facing. By the time Mufti Mubaje joined UMSC, it was in a sorry state where the employees were not paid salaries. He was taken to court but has managed to register progress that includes regaining the property of UMSC which had been grabbed for years,” said Waiswa.