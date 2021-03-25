A joint security team of the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence and the Police Crime Intelligence has arrested the prime suspect in the recent spate of women murders in Kampala.

Security was recently left puzzled after three dead bodies of women were discovered dumped in three separate but almost close spots in Nakulabye, an area in Rubaga division in Kampala.

Preliminary investigations by Police indicated that the deceased had been killed and later bodies burnt beyond recognition.

An examination by the City Mortuary on one of the dead bodies indicated that the deceased had been killed before the body was burnt since it had several bruises; one tooth from the upper jaw had been removed whereas the body had signs of some form of struggle.

The body also had blood collected inside the skull, a sign that her head had been seriously hit on a hard surface before the death.

Whereas one person whose vehicle had been captured on CCTV cameras moving at night near one of the scenes of crime was arrested and detained at Old Kampala police station, to police’s shock, the following morning, another body was dumped in the area, killed in a similar fashion just like the earlier ones.

It was more puzzling that no person in the area or from anywhere else had reported any missing persons.

However, this week, security got a breakthrough after the arrest of 23-year-old Musa Musasizi a resident of Mujomba Zone six, Nakulabye in Rubaga division suspected to have killed four women and a three months child in a period of one month, all of whom he had an affair and sex with.

On arrest, Musasizi confessed to killing them according to the CID spokesperson, Charles Twine.

“The first murder happened on February 22, 2021 when he killed a lady whom he identified to us as Mclean Ahereza on suspicion that she had another man. He told interrogators that this happened after they had had sex. He strangled her, dumped the body in Nateete and bought paraffin to burn the body, “Twine told the Nile Post.

According to the CID spokesperson, on March 13, 2021, Musasizi killed another woman identified as Kansiime with whom he had earlier had sex and the body was later dumped on the roadside in Kasubi before being burnt using petrol.

“Kansiime had come with three months which was not his(Musasizi) but according to him, he started loving this lady when she was three months pregnant after the boyfriend had dumped her.”

According to the suspect in the recent wave of women murders, after killing the mother and dumping the body, he returned to strangle the three months baby.

The suspect never stopped and on March 15, he murdered another girlfriend he identified as Noeline and later dumped the body that he set ablaze using petrol in Kasubi.

“There is another girlfriend identified as Mutesi from Makerere whom he had sex with and gave her shs50,000. When the girlfriend refused the money for being little, the two developed a misunderstanding and Mutesi decided to return home but the suspect didn’t allow her. In the process the man strangled her. He later dumped the body and burnt it, “Twine said.

Investigations have so far found out that after having sex with his victims, he would later strangle them.

Later, he would undress the bodies that he later dumped in different places and then set them on fire arguably to kill evidence linking him to the crimes.

“The clothes and shoes of the victims were retrieved from the toilet of his rented house during scene reconstruction. We are yet to retrieve the mobile phones for the victims that he dumped in the toilet,” Twine said.

Confesses before magistrate

According to the CID spokesperson, Musasizi was later taken to the Chief Magistrates Court in Mengo where he recorded an extra-judicial statement.

“He is a known thief and his neighbours had seen his lifestyle changed(after the gruesome murders). We tracked him through intelligence. He was taken to Mengo and recorded an extra-judicial charge and caution statement,”Twine said.

An extra-judicial statement is made by a suspect before a magistrate to narrate his/her role in the commission of an alleged crime. In most cases, the extra-judicial statement is made after the suspect confesses to the crime.

While recording an extra-judicial statement, the confession room/chambers are made free of any form of intimidations such as the presence of security officers so that the suspect can freely speak out his/her mind.