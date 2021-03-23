National Social Security Fund has announced that this year’s edition of their career expo to be held virtually will kick off tomorrow.

The three day expo, now in its 10th year will focus on equipping university students with employment and entrepreneurial skills but will unlike before, be held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

NSSF Managing Director Richard Byarugaba said that the country must realise that the employment and business landscapes have changed, and it cannot be business as usual.

“We are cognisant of the fact that the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we think, work and live. If we needed any proof that technology is now the mainstay for every decision and transaction, the pandemic has confirmed it,” he said.

“Whether you are in formal employment or an entrepreneur, you must harness technology, especially digital technology to be competitive. Fortunately, young people, especially those leaving university are better placed not only to innovate in this space but also take advantage of the opportunities,” he said.

The speakers at this year’s edition will include experts from different fields ranging from technology, banking, startups, business and human resource management.

The Expo will be broadcast online on the NSSF social media platforms.

It will focus on three discussion areas namely; “Pursuing new ideas beyond university degrees”;

“Preparing students for the current versatile job market”; and “Matching capabilities with the new changing world.”

Now in its 10th year , the NSSF career expo has so far impacted more than 167,000 university students.

Over 68,000 former students have kick-started their retirement savings through registration with the fund.